Dr Malinga: I don't care about the parent's drama, I want the kids to win

Dr Malinga's latest gig as host of reality TV show Papgeld will see him introduce his more serious side to Mzansi and he plans to be a mediator to ensure the children in these situations come out the winners.

"At the end of the day, that show is about ensuring that the children or child is taken care of. That will be my approach going into each and every episode. I also want to make sure that we learn to hear the father's side of the story before we jump to conclusions. Because I have realised that most times, the parents have different versions of the story," he said.

The new host said while shooting one of the shows he met a father, who had been painted with a bad brush. He said the man had a reason to want a paternity test as the mother of the child in question had first denied him access and told him the child wasn't fathered by him.

Dr Malinga said while the show is meant to mend families and ensure that children are taken care of, that isn't always the priority for the participants, who on several occasions have proved to be there for the drama.

"I'm ready for all kinds of emotions to pop up on this job because the matters we are dealing with are really emotional. I want the men we meet to speak out about how they feel and explain why they have been absent but most of all to remind them that the child deserves their love no matter what drama has occurred between the parents. I don't care about the parents' drama, I want the kids to win."