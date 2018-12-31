Dr Malinga on 2019: I want to stop having such a good heart

Akulaleki Mawunemali hitmaker Dr Malinga made it clear that he won’t mixing business with pleasure in 2019.

The musician said he was lazy in 2018 and in the new year‚ he's ready for action.

He sat down with TshisaLIVE to talk everything 2019.

TshisaLIVE: Resolutions or nah?

Dr Malinga: I don’t have resolutions. My 2018 resolution shocked me‚ so I won't do that again.

TL: What do you want to change in your life in 2019?

DM: I want to change my attitude towards hard work because I was lazy in 2018. I want to stop having a good heart. I want to start firing people who don’t do things that I hired them for. I want to stop mixing business with pleasure. I want the best team for 2019.

TL: What would you like to see change in SA in 2019?

DM: I want to see the economy grow in SA so that we will get more bookings.

TL: Hungover on January 1 or going for a run?

DM: I don’t drink alcohol so I will be with my family.

TL: What do you want to leave behind in 2018?

DM: All of the bad luck must go.





Source: TMG Digital.