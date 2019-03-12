Chance The Rapper's white wedding has the streets in meltdown mode
Get the wedding gifts ready and start the celebrations because US rapper Chance The Rapper and his missus have finally had their white wedding.
The muso, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, married Kirsten Corley in court two months ago but waited until this weekend to have the pomp and ceremony of a white wedding.
Chance wore a white jacket with a black bowtie, matching his black pants. Kirsten wore a strapless dress with stunning details.
According to E! News, about 150 people were in attendance at the wedding in California on Saturday, including Dave Chappelle, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
A source told the publication that it was "a beautiful ceremony".
"After the ceremony, Kim and Kanye hung out with Dave Chappelle on the lawn. They were all laughing together and having a great time. They posed for photos and Chance came over to chat. They congratulated him and gave him hugs," the source added.
The Shade Room posted a snap of the couple kissing after their vows, surrounded by hundreds of white roses.
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne _____________________________ #TSRExclusive: #Roommates, it looks like #ChanceTheRapper is now Chance the husband! We have exclusive pictures of Chance getting hitched this weekend to his longtime girlfriend #KristenCorley in a private, outdoor ceremony surrounded by white roses! The wedding took place in Newport, CA where a few of Chance’s famous friends like #DaveChapelle, #Kim and #KanyeWest were in attendance. ______________________________ The lovebirds have known each other since they were 9 years old and share a beautiful daughter #Kensli, who was sitting front row to watch her parents jump the broom! Congrats to the pair! ??❤️❤️ (?: Splash News/Backgrid)
The news left many fans more good vibes than the feeling you get when leaving work on Friday afternoon.
They took to Twitter to share their excitement through memes and hilarious messages.
Chance the rapper’s wedding photos are adorable ?? pic.twitter.com/qybTlmfU5u— Blair Milano Waldorf (@teonnyspears) March 10, 2019
he’s so happy i’m crying ?? congrats to my fav @chancetherapper on officially being married ??? pic.twitter.com/dHYDTWOyky— kayla ? (@_kaylaburnett) March 10, 2019
saw pictures of chance the rapper getting married and im crying now :( I want to be loved— jenni lopez? (@jennimariahx) March 10, 2019
happy married life to you two; kirsten & @chancetherapper— MANIK (@___agbeke) March 11, 2019
another carted away, hmph pic.twitter.com/JdQRtSGRHh
Chance the Rapper married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley during a romantic ceremony in Newport Beach on Saturday ? #NothingButTheBest?@RapUp pic.twitter.com/WO2lXZ5OLs— D. Rodriqueqez (@DRodriqueqez) March 10, 2019
I just wanna know if @chancetherapper got married wearing his 3 hat ?— Miguel (@iMiguel_G) March 10, 2019
I got tears.U married ur Soul Mate pic.twitter.com/r6RUcREXm2— MiMiSunGoddess? (@MiMi1PokerDiva) March 10, 2019