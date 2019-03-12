Chance The Rapper's white wedding has the streets in meltdown mode

Get the wedding gifts ready and start the celebrations because US rapper Chance The Rapper and his missus have finally had their white wedding.

The muso, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, married Kirsten Corley in court two months ago but waited until this weekend to have the pomp and ceremony of a white wedding.

Chance wore a white jacket with a black bowtie, matching his black pants. Kirsten wore a strapless dress with stunning details.

According to E! News, about 150 people were in attendance at the wedding in California on Saturday, including Dave Chappelle, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

A source told the publication that it was "a beautiful ceremony".

"After the ceremony, Kim and Kanye hung out with Dave Chappelle on the lawn. They were all laughing together and having a great time. They posed for photos and Chance came over to chat. They congratulated him and gave him hugs," the source added.

The Shade Room posted a snap of the couple kissing after their vows, surrounded by hundreds of white roses.