Nambitha goes gaga over Maps

Nomzamo Mbatha better watch out. Nambitha Ben-Mazwi was quite flirtatious with host of the night Maps Maponyana.

Who can blame her? Even Shwa would be all over that pretty face. If only I had Bonang's brick-throwing confidence.

Someone needs to shake up and inject some life into Maps's style. He needs to retire from the tired wedding singer look he's been rocking since the beginning of time, unless he's auditioning to replace Johan Stemmet on Noot vir Noot. After all, the age-old question remains, what does Maps do for a living?