As we approach election day, electioneering is intensifying as parties promise job creation without being sector specific, as if job creation is like performing a ritual.
Instead of being sector specific about job opportunities, politicians are more specific about increased social grants. People do not need social grants, but jobs. The situation is doubly dire for people who acquire higher education qualifications only to be stuck without work.
Only a few of the prospective policymakers know that non-maintenance and/or failure to upgrade infrastructure has collapsed most sectors of the economy. The populists, in trying to woo the electorate, are further promising the nationalisation of key industries. There's a contradiction in that, instead of promising to revive the collapsed SOEs, the populists promise to add more SOEs through nationalisation, without saying anything about the collapsed ones.
After the unbanning of liberation movements in 1990, some of us can still recall that the ANC and its alliance partners were pro-nationalisation of key industries. Nationalisation was then promoted as a force towards growth, employment, price stability and income equity. They didn’t indicate the source of financing their nationalisation drive like is the case in today’s nationalisation talk, which is clearly nothing more than an electioneering ploy.
Back then, economists reminded the ANC government about a delivery backlog in disadvantaged communities at the time, just as is the case today.
READER LETTER | Job creation is just an electioneering ploy
Image: Alaister Russell
