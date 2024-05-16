One frustration is the lack of a strong alternative party that can challenge the ruling party without resorting to coalitions. The DA, for instance, needs new leadership, advisers and strategies. A coalition government seems likely, but its success depends on having credible, trustworthy, and capable partners who promote democracy rather than division. As the Anglican archbishop, Thabo Makgoba, noted, “failure to change the dynamics of political power-sharing could spell the end for many opposition parties,” and they will have only themselves to blame.
Exclusivity is a relic of the past, and we must strive for unity to address our challenges. True cooperation, mutual respect, and inclusivity are essential for achieving better outcomes and a brighter future for all South Africans. Politicians need to embrace fresh perspectives and move away from outdated thinking.
The ANC has made numerous mistakes and missed opportunities, but we must also take collective responsibility for the state of our country. The issues we face didn't arise overnight; they developed under the watchful eye of all politicians. Arrogance, finger-pointing, and blame-shifting are easy but unproductive. The ANC squandered many opportunities after millions placed their trust and hopes in it for a better life. Besides self-created problems, external factors like the Covid-19 pandemic, catastrophic floods, and global conflicts have exacerbated our economic inequality and hindered growth. These crises have potentially cost the economy a great deal.
READER LETTER | SA needs wisdom, innovation to solve its numerous challenges
Image: Gallo Images
The 2024 election is upon us, and it’s crucial to approach it with informed and thoughtful consideration.
It's easy to find faults in any candidate or party, but post-election disappointment is likely if we don't look beyond face value. We need to pause, reflect on our journey, and think about where we need to go. It's vital to vote wisely for a better future. Vote to make SA great for all its people.
Today, we are a modern and advanced country, and young adults cannot relate to the apartheid era, nor do they want to. While more could have been achieved over the past 30 years, we must acknowledge both our progress and our shortcomings.
READER LETTER | Job creation is just an electioneering ploy
One frustration is the lack of a strong alternative party that can challenge the ruling party without resorting to coalitions. The DA, for instance, needs new leadership, advisers and strategies. A coalition government seems likely, but its success depends on having credible, trustworthy, and capable partners who promote democracy rather than division. As the Anglican archbishop, Thabo Makgoba, noted, “failure to change the dynamics of political power-sharing could spell the end for many opposition parties,” and they will have only themselves to blame.
Exclusivity is a relic of the past, and we must strive for unity to address our challenges. True cooperation, mutual respect, and inclusivity are essential for achieving better outcomes and a brighter future for all South Africans. Politicians need to embrace fresh perspectives and move away from outdated thinking.
The ANC has made numerous mistakes and missed opportunities, but we must also take collective responsibility for the state of our country. The issues we face didn't arise overnight; they developed under the watchful eye of all politicians. Arrogance, finger-pointing, and blame-shifting are easy but unproductive. The ANC squandered many opportunities after millions placed their trust and hopes in it for a better life. Besides self-created problems, external factors like the Covid-19 pandemic, catastrophic floods, and global conflicts have exacerbated our economic inequality and hindered growth. These crises have potentially cost the economy a great deal.
READER LETTER | Revamp SA’s building regulations
Despite 30 years of democracy, SA remains the most unequal country globally, highlighting the urgent need for mature leadership and good policies. As American neurosurgeon and politician Ben Carson aptly said: "We've been conditioned to think that only politicians can solve our problems. But maybe we'll wake up and realise that it was the politicians who created our problems."
Regardless of who leads, SA faces numerous challenges requiring wise and innovative solutions. We cannot afford more mistakes or problems. Our future depends on addressing structural issues and fostering an environment of trust and cooperation across political lines.
Marianne Barnard Umhlanga, KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos