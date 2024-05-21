TURKMEN TERZI | Davutoglu ‘hijacked ’ conference to lobby for Turkey

Davutoglu is one of the most controversial and mysterious figures in recent Turkish political history.
He served as chief adviser to prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from 2003 to 2009 and later became minister of foreign affairs from 2009 to 2014. He also served as the 26th prime minister of Turkey and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) from 2014 to 2016.
Davutoglu radically transformed Turkey’s Western-oriented passive foreign policy into multidimensional active foreign policy. He describes Turkey as an inheritor of the Ottoman Empire in North Africa, the Middle East, and the Balkans. In addition, Davutoglu pursued a very aggressive policy against Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad and he became the architect of the Turkish military invasion of Syria.
Davutoglu has repeatedly called for Assad to step down while continuing peace talks in Syria. He even called for Syria without Assad in his UN address in September 2015.
On the other hand, former SA foreign minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane advocated for a balanced approach during a UN Security Council debate on the Middle East in September 2012. She emphasised the importance of addressing the Syrian crisis by urging all parties to cease violence and fully comply with their obligations outlined in the six-point plan and the Geneva Action Group communiqué.
Meanwhile, Davutoglu was obsessed with advancing Turkey's expansionist agenda, which was described as neo-Ottomanism.
Image: STEFAN GARDAWSKI
The SA government hosted a historical Palestine solidarity summit, titled “Global Anti-Apartheid Conference on Palestine”, in Sandton over a week ago.
The conference’s most strange high-level attendant was Turkey’s former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who is known for his offensive foreign policy in Syria against SA’s mediation efforts.
Davutoglu, who got the invitation to the conference just a few days before the meeting, was keen to hijack the meeting for his personal reputation.
While Palestinian National Initiative leader Mustafa Barghouti described the conference as a historic opportunity to launch global resistance against Israel, Palestine's former health minister and Hamas's director of international relations Basem Naim hoped that the summit would save the Gaza people from genocide.
Davutoglu's policy of "zero problems with neighbouring countries" failed and Turkey found itself involved in the war in Syria. He has now been trying to portray himself as a defender of Palestinian rights.
Davutoglu failed to answer the SABC’s question about why Muslim countries do not back SA’s genocide case against Israel. Davutoglu continued his behind-the-door meetings with SA Muslim religious leaders and other influential politicians, including former president Thabo Mbeki, and Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela, MP, the grandson of Nelson Mandela. Davutoglu first met SA Muslim leaders during his visit to SA a decade ago as a foreign minister. He did not share any details at that time about the unusual meeting with the religious leaders in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
It would be naïve to believe that Davutoglu, who presents himself as a defender of Gaza, has pursued an independent foreign policy for Syria and now for Palestine. Davutoglu retreated from his aggressive foreign policy and acknowledged his failure after a meeting in 2013 between then US president Barrack Obama and Erdogan, where Obama warned Erdogan not to support jihadist groups in Syria.
Davutoglu was not in Johannesburg to support the global apartheid movement, but rather to lobby among Palestinian activists and leaders to convey a strategy aligned with Turkey’s Nato alliances.
