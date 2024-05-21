Singapore Airlines had to divert its flight from London Heathrow airport on Tuesday after encountering severe turbulence.
The airline said flight SQ321 departed for Singapore on Monday but had to divert to Bangkok in Thailand, landing at 3.45pm local time on Tuesday.
“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER.
“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and sending a team to Bangkok to provide additional assistance needed.”
There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.
TimesLIVE
Singapore Air suffers fatality, passenger injuries amid severe turbulence on flight
Image: Edgar Su/Reuters
