World

Singapore Air suffers fatality, passenger injuries amid severe turbulence on flight

By TimesLIVE - 21 May 2024 - 13:15
A Singapore Airlines flight from London had to divert to Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence.
A Singapore Airlines flight from London had to divert to Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence.
Image: Edgar Su/Reuters

Singapore Airlines had to divert its flight from London Heathrow airport on Tuesday after encountering severe turbulence.

The airline said flight SQ321 departed for Singapore on Monday but had to divert to Bangkok in Thailand, landing at 3.45pm local time on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and sending a team to Bangkok to provide additional assistance needed.”

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

TimesLIVE

Kenya Airways staff members detained in DRC released: official and airline

Two Kenya Airways staff members who were detained in Democratic Republic of Congo in late April have been released, a senior Kenyan foreign ministry ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency landing in Johannesburg

FlySafair on Sunday confirmed that one of its flights -  FA212 from Johannesburg to Cape Town - was required to return to Johannesburg after its ...
News
4 weeks ago

US FAA chief to face questions on Boeing after MAX 9 emergency

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will face questions Tuesday from legislators about the agency's oversight of Boeing in the wake of a ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy