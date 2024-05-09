South Africa

Rise Mzansi marches in Durban over water crisis

By Mfundo Mkhize - 09 May 2024 - 12:02
Rise Mzansi KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Nonkululeko Hlongwane leads a march in Durban on Thursday.
Rise Mzansi KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Nonkululeko Hlongwane leads a march in Durban on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ngcobo

Rise Mzansi KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Nonkululeko Hlongwane says the party will not work with the ANC should it dip below 50% in the May 29 polls.

“We understand there will be a coalition government for many years to come but the one thing we have made clear as Rise Mzansi is if the ANC drops below 50% we are not going to go into coalitions with them,” said Hlongwane.

She was speaking before a march to the Durban City Hall on Thursday where the party — led by Songezo Zibi — is expected to hand over a memorandum of grievances to the office of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

She said the party was gunning for at least three seats in the provincial legislature and was poised to get two seats.

As number one on the provincial list, Hlongwane is followed by former provincial health official Chris Maxon and Anele Ndlovu who brings a wealth of experience in the NGO sector.

“Two seats are already in the bag. Every candidate in Rise Mzansi has been vigorously campaigning. It is not just in KZN, but throughout the country. Anele, for example, has a good sense of community and part of her responsibility has been linking up those people. Chris knows the health system well.”

Hlongwane said the party hoped the public would vote and hold leaders accountable.

More than 450 people gathered at Botha Park carrying placards denouncing the city’s water crisis.

“We want clean, drinkable water for all citizens in the city. We want every family to have access to water and make sure we don’t have a corrupt government.”

While conceding a recovery plan is in place, Hlongwane says she is unconvinced the city's leaders are capable of implementing the plan and policy, so new leaders are required. 

TimesLIVE

Rise Mzansi's plan to bridge Western Cape divides

Rise Mzansi is promising to bridge the divide between the haves and have nots in the Western Cape in what the party says is a plan for a safe, equal, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rise Mzansi's Phakama KZN plan promises 400,000 jobs in five years

According to Hlongwane-Mhlongo, KZN is riddled with corruption, led by thieves who stole Covid-19 funds and food parcels
News
2 weeks ago

‘We’re ready to pay deposits, finalise candidates’ lists,’ says Rise Mzansi on IEC deadlines

Unlike other new political kids on the block, Rise Mzansi says it is ready to contest the upcoming general elections and is compliant with all ...
News
2 months ago

Parties petition IEC over ‘unjust’ elections timetable

Political parties have written to Electoral Commission of South Africa CEO Sy Mamabolo requesting an urgent meeting to discuss their disgruntlement ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues
George building collapse leaves builders trapped