South Africa

LISTEN | Songezo Zibi flattered by other parties using Rise Mzansi’s slogan

27 October 2023 - 12:00
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi launching the party's elections poster ahead of voter registration week.
Image: Rise Mzansi

Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi says he is flattered other political parties are using the “2024 is our 1994” slogan ahead of next year's national and provincial elections.

EFF members have been seen on social media using the slogan. 

Zibi said other political parties are resonating with Rise Mzansi's message. 

He was speaking at the party's election poster launch on Thursday. 

“It's important that we do what we did in 1994. In 1994 we had a country that was violent, an economy and politics that were broken, and South Africans said: 'We are going to choose a different path. We are going to shape the future we want, ourselves, and we are going to get the representatives we want to build the country we deserve.' That is what our slogan is all about.”

TimesLIVE

