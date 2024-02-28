‘We’re ready to pay deposits, finalise candidates’ lists,’ says Rise Mzansi on IEC deadlines

Unlike other new political kids on the block, Rise Mzansi says it is ready to contest in the general election and is compliant with all Electoral Commission (IEC) regulations.
This comes after smaller parties wrote to the electoral commission to relay their frustrations about what they called an “unjust” election timetable, fearing that they would not meet the deadline for the requirements, which include 100,000 signatures and registration costs, among others.
The African Congress for Transformation, African Transformation Movement, African People’s Convention, Azanian People’s Organisation, Build One South Africa, Land Party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Rise Mzansi, United African Transformation and UDM — are parties who argued that the announced timetable and deadlines do not allow for adequate participation and engagement from all stakeholders.
However, Rise Mzansi has distanced itself from those teething problems, saying it has got its house in order.
Party leader Songezo Zibi said his party was compliant and ready to send its best leaders to parliament.
“We have the requisite number of signatures to contest in all nine provinces and the national ballot, we are finalising our candidate lists for public scrutiny and submission to the Electoral Commission and we are ready to pay our election deposits to the IEC.”
Zibi acknowledged that there will be some parties which will fall short of meeting these crucial deadlines and as a result, not end up on the ballot.
“We are ready to vote for new leaders on Wednesday,May 29 2024 but the same cannot be said about some political parties. We call on those parties and individuals who subscribe to the social democratic values of justice, freedom, equality, solidarity, and integrity but have not complied with the IEC’s administrative processes to work with Rise Mzansi for the South Africa we all deserve.”
The Rise Mzansi leader said real change requires the entire country to roll up its sleeves and work together.
“For the first time since 1994, South Africans have a credible political alternative in Rise Mzansi, which places people and their dignity at the centre of its politics. Indeed, we need new leaders who are capable of building a safe, prosperous equal and united South Africa that is free from poverty, inequality and racism, and where the people are able to access jobs and opportunities.”
Zibi believes they stand a real chance at the polls, as their manifesto caters for all strata of South African society.
“The crisis we are in demands new, capable and serious leaders, who fully grasp the issues that face families and communities, which is why the Rise Mzansi people’s manifesto is important — it gives a voice to single mothers, it addresses the frustrations of all unemployed people, even those over the age of 35, it provides solutions for the 20-million South Africans who will go to bed hungry tonight and it speaks to ensuring that businesses, big and small, are able to grow and create jobs.
“Our people’s manifesto is a blueprint for fundamental change — from choosing new leaders to make the right political decisions to setting out priorities that deal effectively with the most pressing problems that define our current crisis.”
TimesLIVE
‘We’re ready to pay deposits, finalise candidates’ lists,’ says Rise Mzansi on IEC deadlines
Image: Supplied
Unlike other new political kids on the block, Rise Mzansi says it is ready to contest in the general election and is compliant with all Electoral Commission (IEC) regulations.
This comes after smaller parties wrote to the electoral commission to relay their frustrations about what they called an “unjust” election timetable, fearing that they would not meet the deadline for the requirements, which include 100,000 signatures and registration costs, among others.
The African Congress for Transformation, African Transformation Movement, African People’s Convention, Azanian People’s Organisation, Build One South Africa, Land Party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Rise Mzansi, United African Transformation and UDM — are parties who argued that the announced timetable and deadlines do not allow for adequate participation and engagement from all stakeholders.
However, Rise Mzansi has distanced itself from those teething problems, saying it has got its house in order.
Party leader Songezo Zibi said his party was compliant and ready to send its best leaders to parliament.
“We have the requisite number of signatures to contest in all nine provinces and the national ballot, we are finalising our candidate lists for public scrutiny and submission to the Electoral Commission and we are ready to pay our election deposits to the IEC.”
Zibi acknowledged that there will be some parties which will fall short of meeting these crucial deadlines and as a result, not end up on the ballot.
“We are ready to vote for new leaders on Wednesday,May 29 2024 but the same cannot be said about some political parties. We call on those parties and individuals who subscribe to the social democratic values of justice, freedom, equality, solidarity, and integrity but have not complied with the IEC’s administrative processes to work with Rise Mzansi for the South Africa we all deserve.”
The Rise Mzansi leader said real change requires the entire country to roll up its sleeves and work together.
“For the first time since 1994, South Africans have a credible political alternative in Rise Mzansi, which places people and their dignity at the centre of its politics. Indeed, we need new leaders who are capable of building a safe, prosperous equal and united South Africa that is free from poverty, inequality and racism, and where the people are able to access jobs and opportunities.”
Zibi believes they stand a real chance at the polls, as their manifesto caters for all strata of South African society.
“The crisis we are in demands new, capable and serious leaders, who fully grasp the issues that face families and communities, which is why the Rise Mzansi people’s manifesto is important — it gives a voice to single mothers, it addresses the frustrations of all unemployed people, even those over the age of 35, it provides solutions for the 20-million South Africans who will go to bed hungry tonight and it speaks to ensuring that businesses, big and small, are able to grow and create jobs.
“Our people’s manifesto is a blueprint for fundamental change — from choosing new leaders to make the right political decisions to setting out priorities that deal effectively with the most pressing problems that define our current crisis.”
TimesLIVE
VISVIN REDDY | How corporate interests shape SA's political system
READER LETTER | SA needs a leader who can unify the nation
Crime rate in Rabie Ridge 'very high', committee told during visit
LISTEN | ‘We are the leaders we’ve been waiting for’: Rise Mzansi Gauteng premier hopeful Vuyiswa Ramokgopa
Parties petition IEC over ‘unjust’ elections timetable
DA's Khume Ramulifho joins Rise Mzansi
What some political parties promise ahead of elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos