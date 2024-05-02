A country's prosperity is noted by its growing economy. In SA, the economy progression is not met year in and year out. Where is the labour minister, what is his job?
Why is the industrial economy centred in a few towns? Why is the productive industry not spread all over the country? People can't keep on shifting to a few towns, chasing after a few jobs.
That tips the population balance in certain towns, leading to overcrowding and unemployment. That leads to all sorts of crime and lawlessness in those overcrowded areas. Simple math which the government could not practice in 30 years.
Those are the results of cadre deployment. You don't contract a few thousands in certain jobs and say you have achieved in one year what you failed to do in three decades.
People of SA are not fools, they can see that it is electioneering. After a secret meeting, the government increases the SRD grant with R20 because it needs to add more voters for the party. The people know that the money does not come from the ANC. It is taxpayers' money. The ANC as a party is broke, it can't even pay its staff.
The taxpayers and voters are being lied to year in and year out and during the voting season. South Africans, wake up and fight for your true freedom from political thugs.
Vote wisely – vote for the future and a growing GDP. Only the growth in GDP will show a true working government. Pre-1994 the rand was R6 to the dollar, now it's going for R19 to the dollar, which shows a declining economy and a bleak future for the youth of SA.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Vote wisely for the future, economy
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo
A country's prosperity is noted by its growing economy. In SA, the economy progression is not met year in and year out. Where is the labour minister, what is his job?
Why is the industrial economy centred in a few towns? Why is the productive industry not spread all over the country? People can't keep on shifting to a few towns, chasing after a few jobs.
That tips the population balance in certain towns, leading to overcrowding and unemployment. That leads to all sorts of crime and lawlessness in those overcrowded areas. Simple math which the government could not practice in 30 years.
Those are the results of cadre deployment. You don't contract a few thousands in certain jobs and say you have achieved in one year what you failed to do in three decades.
People of SA are not fools, they can see that it is electioneering. After a secret meeting, the government increases the SRD grant with R20 because it needs to add more voters for the party. The people know that the money does not come from the ANC. It is taxpayers' money. The ANC as a party is broke, it can't even pay its staff.
The taxpayers and voters are being lied to year in and year out and during the voting season. South Africans, wake up and fight for your true freedom from political thugs.
Vote wisely – vote for the future and a growing GDP. Only the growth in GDP will show a true working government. Pre-1994 the rand was R6 to the dollar, now it's going for R19 to the dollar, which shows a declining economy and a bleak future for the youth of SA.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Library ruins should inspire importance of reading
READER LETTER | Probe termination of sale of equity in SAA
READER LETTER | MK Party proving to be a disaster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos