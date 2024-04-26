×

Letters

READER LETTER | Are taxpayers funding ANC spin?

26 April 2024 - 11:25
Tax
Image: istock

As a diligent taxpayer, I find myself increasingly worried about the potential misuse of public funds to support the ANC's electioneering efforts. Last weekend, a leaked recording from an ANC national executive council (NEC) meeting revealed a disturbing directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He mandated all his ANC ministers to start scheduling radio and television advertisements that showcase their departments' “achievements” since 1994. With more than R2.3bn allocated for government communications over the next few years, there's a real concern that these funds might be exploited to finance the ANC's TV and radio campaigns in a last-ditch attempt to sway voters.

This comes at a time when the ANC's prospects in the upcoming landmark national elections are notably bleak. Polls from various organisations have consistently shown a decline in the ANC's support. Most predict the ruling party will fall below 50% for the first time since the end of apartheid.

Moreover, following the launch of former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe party, the ANC's popularity appears to have plummeted even further, often polling under 40%. This signifies substantial widespread public dissatisfaction which is causing strife within the party. The ANC is clearly facing a crisis of confidence among the electorate.

However, the burden of rectifying its image and regaining public trust should not fall on the shoulders of taxpayers. It will be an egregious stain on our democracy if the cash-strapped ANC uses the hard-earned money of South Africans to fund a political campaign under the guise of departmental advertising.

Lerato Ndlovu, email

Sars sues Sasfin for R4.8bn over unpaid taxes by former bank clients

Financial services firm Sasfin Holdings on Tuesday said its banking arm had received a civil summons for a total amount of R4.87bn plus interest and ...
News
1 month ago

Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Tuesday said it had exceeded its provisional revenue target for the 2023/24 financial year by almost ...
News
3 weeks ago

'Blue lights' company owner, two others in court for tax fraud

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday released Vimpie Manthata, the owner of Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, and two others on ...
News
2 days ago

Speech Bubbles

Related articles

