Letters

READER LETTER | South Africans, with freedom comes responsibility

25 April 2024 - 12:15
What does freedom mean to South Africans? For the previously disadvantaged it means political rights, participation in the rights and privileges of their country of birth and that they can lift up their heads and look the world squarely in the eyes as equals.

For the previously advantaged, it implies that they must share their previous exclusive privileges with the majority of our citizens and that they can slowly overcome the feelings of guilt and over time also can look the world squarely in the eyes. But it also brings about new responsibilities for all South Africans.

The previously disadvantaged must also realise that freedom also brings about responsibilities for them; that they must not squander their newfound political power by power grabs, corruption and bad management and that they must build our country in an inclusive manner and not like exclusively as in the previous dispensation.

The previously advantaged must realise that they have a special responsibility to help build the new SA and to eradicate the backlogs of the past and that they need to show a degree of humility in their criticism of the less privileged and backlogs of the past that cannot be rectified overnight. It is systemic.

Despite multiple challenges, we are better off than 30 years ago. We have political plurality and integrated parties where you can find a political home that suits your convictions; we have a diversified economy that allows room to find your niche and we have excellent inclusive schools and universities where learners can build their dreams together.

On the sport field, the rainbow nation rightly walks proud; and in the workplace colour is no longer a glass ceiling. Of course, there are still many challenges, but freedom removed the glass ceiling above our nation.

Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria

