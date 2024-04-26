It is these contradictions that have led some to question whether this milestone ought to invoke any sense of pride, let alone a celebration.
The truth is, we absolutely have much to celebrate. Despite many who believed ours would be a failed state, it is not.
Many pillars of democracy, while threatened and pressured, remain standing and, dare we say, vibrant.
Our constitution has stood firm and is undoubtedly the most powerful weapon to fight injustice and the abuse of power. Our judiciary remains strong, independent and fearless in its administration of justice.
A free press has been a powerful force influencing a transparent and accountable society.
None of these are perfect entities. But unlike in many parts of the world, they work – a reality we must never take for granted.
Still, we do not have the luxury of complacency.
Ours is a deeply troubled nation. Our economy is battered, violent crime is out of control, corruption is the order of the day. In all spheres of life where these problems manifest, poor leadership is the common thread.
As we celebrate three decades of our democracy, we must acknowledge that building a thriving society ultimately begins with the quality of leaders we choose.
SOWETAN | We have much to celebrate
Image: AFP
Tomorrow, our country will celebrate 30 years of democracy.
By any reasonable interpretation, it is a pivotal moment to reflect on our history, how it has shaped our present and what we hope will influence our future.
For a nation that freed itself through years of a bloody and selfless struggle, our journey over the last three decades has been as inspiring as it has been disappointing.
Inspiring in its resilience to hardships, its commitment to democratic values and the protection of human rights here and abroad.
Disappointing in its failure to foster equality, to bring economic justice to the majority of black people who were previously marginalised.
Published in our pages today are memories of the day South Africans took to the polls to usher in a democratic government, which held so much promise.
That promise has, in part, been fulfilled by those from all walks of life who have chosen to carry the baton of selflessness in their service to the nation and its people.
That promise has largely been failed by those who place their selfish needs above public good.
KARABO NKOLI | How do the youth celebrate freedom amid injustice
It is these contradictions that have led some to question whether this milestone ought to invoke any sense of pride, let alone a celebration.
The truth is, we absolutely have much to celebrate. Despite many who believed ours would be a failed state, it is not.
Many pillars of democracy, while threatened and pressured, remain standing and, dare we say, vibrant.
Our constitution has stood firm and is undoubtedly the most powerful weapon to fight injustice and the abuse of power. Our judiciary remains strong, independent and fearless in its administration of justice.
A free press has been a powerful force influencing a transparent and accountable society.
None of these are perfect entities. But unlike in many parts of the world, they work – a reality we must never take for granted.
Still, we do not have the luxury of complacency.
Ours is a deeply troubled nation. Our economy is battered, violent crime is out of control, corruption is the order of the day. In all spheres of life where these problems manifest, poor leadership is the common thread.
As we celebrate three decades of our democracy, we must acknowledge that building a thriving society ultimately begins with the quality of leaders we choose.
SOWETAN | MK victory adds to ANC polls blues
JOEL BREGMAN | We must interrogate why coalitions don’t work
SOWETAN | Police must build trust in communities
SOWETAN | ConCourt clarity on Zuma vital
SOLLY MALATSI | DA is the answer to ANC’s ‘coalitions of corruption’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos