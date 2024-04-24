×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Honour Freedom Day’s legacy through literacy

24 April 2024 - 14:00
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd gathered at the Miki Yili Stadium, ahead of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Freedom Day, in Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province on April 27, 2019.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd gathered at the Miki Yili Stadium, ahead of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Freedom Day, in Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province on April 27, 2019.
Image: Getty Images

Freedom Day is a seminal event in South African history, marking the transition to its first non-racial democratic elections. This day not only commemorates a pivotal moment but also serves as a reminder of a democracy's inherent fragility.

The essence of democracy relies heavily on active participation; without it, the democratic process withers. However, expecting the  youth to actively engage in this process without addressing the foundational aspects of their education, specifically literacy, overlooks a critical element of democratic participation.

The sacrifices made to secure a platform where all South Africans could have their voices heard symbolise a profound commitment to equality and representation. However, these efforts are only possible if we prioritise cultivating literary capabilities among our population.

Literacy is the cornerstone of informed decision-making, enabling individuals to critically analyse and engage with the issues that affect the governance of their country. By enhancing and accelerating literacy programmes, we provide the youth – and, by extension, all citizens – with the tools necessary to participate meaningfully in civil society.

In a broader sense, literacy extends beyond the ability to read and write; it encompasses the capacity to comprehend complex issues, articulate thoughts and opinions and engage in constructive dialogue.

These skills are indispensable in a democracy, where each citizen's input contributes to the collective decision-making process. Therefore, to honour the legacy of Freedom Day, we must commit to an educational revolution that places literacy at its core.

This commitment will ensure that the voices of all South Africans are not only heard but are informed, engaged and instrumental in shaping the nation's future.

Lea-Anne Moses,  director at  Fundza Literacy Trust

READER LETTER | Maintenance needed on collapsing N14 embankment

Failure by the Gauteng dDepartment of rRoads and tTransport to prioritise maintaining the N14 road near Muldersdrift in Krugersdorp is putting the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Politicians ‘scam’ donors by misusing funds donated to parties

There are so many scams out there, it seems the whole world is dishonest. It's not just money being stolen, but also the time taken to delete the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Private sector can alleviate poverty

A mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, recently made a compassionate plea to the most fortunate to help fund housing the homeless in LA.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...