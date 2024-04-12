×

Letters

READER LETTER | Stealing bursary funds for poor black students evil

12 April 2024 - 14:00
KPMG employee Fidelis Moema,is accused of stealing R16,5 m of bursary funds meant for university students, appeared at Palmridge Magistrates Court in Ekurhuleni.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

It is truly disheartening to witness the amount of black hate meted to those less fortunate by  privileged black fellow citizens.

 This includes the majority of black  people in the public service  who could care less about providing the desired services, not to mention the private sector.

A black fellow tasked with disbursement of bursaries to the less privileged, by extension black prospective students, decides to allegedly swindle the funds for his own comfort. Where is his conscience? One wonders. Such individuals must be exposed for who they are – charlatans. Thanks for the diligent investigations by KPMG.

Letlhohonolo Monama, Phake Ratlhahana

