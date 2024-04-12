It is truly disheartening to witness the amount of black hate meted to those less fortunate by privileged black fellow citizens.
This includes the majority of black people in the public service who could care less about providing the desired services, not to mention the private sector.
A black fellow tasked with disbursement of bursaries to the less privileged, by extension black prospective students, decides to allegedly swindle the funds for his own comfort. Where is his conscience? One wonders. Such individuals must be exposed for who they are – charlatans. Thanks for the diligent investigations by KPMG.
Letlhohonolo Monama, Phake Ratlhahana
READER LETTER | Stealing bursary funds for poor black students evil
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
