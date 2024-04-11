READER LETTER | Jazz icon Ibrahim must ditch self-serving department

In the 1980s and later in life I had the privilege to be told stories about Dr Abdullah Ibrahim by the late art icon David Phetoe.
Ibrahim, the world-renowned jazz maestro, should graciously distance himself from the department of sport, arts and culture's opportunistic "Living Legends" project. It can't be a coincidence that as Ibrahim embarks on a home tour the arts and culture minister suddenly wake up from his slumber to celebrate him.
It's a calculated electioneering ploy, funded by undisclosed state resources. The poor public never get known the amount of taxpayers' money used until the media reveal it. Celebrating our icons should be an act of honour but doing it for political expediency is a disgrace.
In October 2024, Ibrahim will be turning 90 and the master pianist esteemed for his classy jazz melodies, humbleness and for being a principled man with deeper understanding of self must not be taken for a ride.
The unspeakable plight of his fellow veteran artists, who are more destitute after years of thankless work for their craft and continued marginalisation, should guide Ibrahim's conscience over such matters.
The elder arts icon can't afford to be seen sacrificing his nobility and stature on the altar of incompetence. Truth be told, most so-called coloured creatives are in the same boat of struggle like the rest of black artists, if not worse.
The department which is best recognised for doling out artist condolences with decades of failing to develop a sustainable creative sector economy, should be amalgamated with the department of trade and industry or the education department.
The ministry of sport, arts and culture should account to the creative sector constituency with proper sustainable economic arts, culture and heritage project plans and not with Santa Claus gifts to a few.
As recently as November 2020, the Zondo commission fingered the current arts minister Zizi Kodwa for his role in EOH company's alleged corruption activities. Kodwa was exposed to have received more than R300,000 in dubious payments from then executive of the technology company, Jehan Mackay.
Last year, the department of sport, arts and culture, was embroiled in a vanished R7.5m meant for a podcast initiative.
Without being instructive to an elder, I humbly urge Ibrahim to stand firm now and reject any association with the department. In the hour of need, be on the side of the truth and history sir. Confucius's proverb says, "the man of courage is never afraid" .
It's your destiny, Dr Ibrahim.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Jazz icon Ibrahim must ditch self-serving department
