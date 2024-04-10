×

South Africa

Man shot in leg during robbery at Durban shopping centre

10 April 2024 - 13:05
A man was shot in the leg at a popular shopping centre on Kensington Drive in Durban North. 
Image: ALS Paramedics

A man was shot in the leg at a popular shopping centre on Kensington Drive in Durban North. 

Paramedics said they received calls of a shooting at Kensington Centre at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on the scene they found security personnel and police and were directed to a shop in the mall.

They found a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. 

“He was stabilised before being transported to a nearby hospital” said Jamieson.  

It was alleged the shooting happened during a robbery. Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

