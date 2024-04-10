A man was shot in the leg at a popular shopping centre on Kensington Drive in Durban North.
Paramedics said they received calls of a shooting at Kensington Centre at about 10.30am on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on the scene they found security personnel and police and were directed to a shop in the mall.
They found a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.
“He was stabilised before being transported to a nearby hospital” said Jamieson.
It was alleged the shooting happened during a robbery. Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Man shot in leg during robbery at Durban shopping centre
Image: ALS Paramedics
A man was shot in the leg at a popular shopping centre on Kensington Drive in Durban North.
Paramedics said they received calls of a shooting at Kensington Centre at about 10.30am on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on the scene they found security personnel and police and were directed to a shop in the mall.
They found a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.
“He was stabilised before being transported to a nearby hospital” said Jamieson.
It was alleged the shooting happened during a robbery. Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Four men gunned down in Umlazi
Limpopo police commissioner slams spate of shootings in the province
Suspect in Mpumalanga cop killing to appear in court on Friday
Man wounded while assisting woman who was being robbed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos