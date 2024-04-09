The ANC are a cunning lot. They target another win from the upcoming elections, focusing on two key areas, crime and electricity.
The ANC has upped its actions against some criminal elements, by dispatching the miscreants into oblivion, to send a clear message to the sheep that support it, that it is in control.
For more than 13 days, no load shedding and this will no doubt continue up to May 29 when the millions of sheep will make their way to the polling stations. Like them or not, the ANC inner core is resolute in retaining control, by any means possible. So, they will embark on a series of visible actions, that will endear them to the gullible masses, that have blindly followed them since 1994.
It seems that the Judas goat remains firmly in control, displaying a calm demeanour as turbulence engulfs the land. But then, this is the way of politicians around the world.
Peter BachtisLakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | ANC cunningly playing election game for its voting sheep
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch
