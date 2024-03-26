×

Letters

READER LETTER | Let us resurrect our country from ICU by voting in May

26 March 2024 - 11:38
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times/ File photo

Our country is in political and economic disintegration. In reality, we are in the Intensive Care Unit. A speaker of parliament has taken leave from the most powerful law processing institution in the land.

As we head for the most crucial general election in our history, it becomes a moral obligation on all of us to cast our vote, which will decide the fate of our beleaguered nation. The stench of corruption is so pungent that it has toxified the political atmosphere in the country.

Accountability requires that those who have been unmasked must be permanently banned from entering the political arena. The acrid smoke of brazen corruption has enveloped our entire land in a deadly haze under a fog of deception that has emasculated our hard-worn democracy.

After riding high on the waves of democracy that began with freedom in 1994, recent disturbing and painful events in governance unsettle those whose dream of a country free of rampant and audacious corruption are shattered by leaders who are in utter denial. We are grimly witnessing the strangulation of our democracy.

We continue to be saddled by a failed generation of leaders driven by the will to power. The South African dream as espoused by Nelson Mandela and our founding fathers of our democracy has lost its luster and meaning. As we prepare for May 29, polarisation seems to be threatening our democracy and our politics, turning compromise and comity into quaint relics of the past.

Will the ANC’s vaunted power still hang over our collective heads like a Sword of Damocles? We claim to be a democracy. This line has become a much-ridiculed and much-critised cliché. The ideals of democracy that conquered racism, ushered in freedom, wealth and prosperity to the poor, got trounced by the current leadership.

Our idealism has lost its flame, the grotesque day-to-day revelations of corruption gnaw at it till it vanishes. The void left is filled with defeatism. The whole edifice of our democracy, it’s glory and grandeur stand crippled beyond repair or redemption.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

