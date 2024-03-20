×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Multi-party decision-making fair

20 March 2024 - 10:00
From left, Modiri Desmond Sehume of the United Christian Democratic Party, Prince Nkwana of the Unemployed National Party, John Steenhuisen of the DA, Prof Jannie Rossouw, Velenkosini Hlabisa of the IFP, Dr Zukile Luyenge of the Independent South African National Civic Organisation, Herman Mashaba of ActionSA, Winston Coetzee of the Spectrum National Party, Neil de Beer of the United Independent Movement, and Mahlubi Madela of the Ekhethu People's Party at the Multi-Party Charter press conference in Durban on January 24 2024.
From left, Modiri Desmond Sehume of the United Christian Democratic Party, Prince Nkwana of the Unemployed National Party, John Steenhuisen of the DA, Prof Jannie Rossouw, Velenkosini Hlabisa of the IFP, Dr Zukile Luyenge of the Independent South African National Civic Organisation, Herman Mashaba of ActionSA, Winston Coetzee of the Spectrum National Party, Neil de Beer of the United Independent Movement, and Mahlubi Madela of the Ekhethu People's Party at the Multi-Party Charter press conference in Durban on January 24 2024.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The SA government has failed in all departments and it keeps on talking about the failure. And there is no plan, no action after that. There won't be any democracy when it's a one-party parliament decision-making body.

One party decisions don't make a democratic decision. Multiplicity is needed in a democracy. Majority of nos and votes don't make the decisions taken to be democratic. The fairness of the system makes decisions to be democratic. The party political toeing of decisions towards party philosophy is never democratic. The mass decision-making between the different parties  is democracy.

As different modes of people will be represented. Parliament should be for engagements and debates on issues at hand. Not for decision-making. Those deliberations should go to a higher body, comprising of equal party representatives, who should do the final deliberation per se. Then the matter should be passed on to the judicial body, who will authorise the law to stand after having deliberated on it with reference to the constitution and the bill of rights in reference to the people of SA.

Themba Brown, Soweto

READER LETTER | US smart for refusing to be used by DA

It's a known fact that DA leader John Steenhuisen is both inexperienced and uneducated. But he is smart enough to use the clueless black faces in the ...
Opinion
16 hours ago

READER LETTER | There won't be war if MK Party doesn't win elections

Former president Jacob Zuma has lived all his adult life as a politician, fighting the injustices of colonialism and apartheid. That was achieved ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Stop beating the drums of war, Khanyile

I am a South African, born and bred here in the early 1950s, and I grew up during apartheid years, when black people had no say at all during those ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court