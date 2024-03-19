Former president Jacob Zuma has lived all his adult life as a politician, fighting the injustices of colonialism and apartheid. That was achieved when all political parties were unbanned, leading to the release of all political prisoners from Robben Island and the dawn of democracy.
There is something we must understand and accept about all human beings. The need to be appreciated, recognised, and to feel that you have made your mark on the world stage before you leave this planet.
There were rumours that Zuma and his son, Duduzane, had built palatial homes in Dubai, so we never thought they would be back here. But we all know there is no place like home where you are known and appreciated. Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Duduzane know no other way of life except politics.
Many surveys and rumours claim that Zuma is here to make sure his new political party is declared a majority winner after the upcoming elections, failing which SA will come to a standstill as there will be violence never seen before in this country. That is very unlikely. Why would a person confident of his support resort to such tactics of violence?
People like to use fake stories to needlessly sensationalise national events. Zuma has a legacy to protect and all of us in our twilight years want to do good before we cross over to the other side. So, can we just forget about fake news and prepare ourselves for the battle ahead and let the best party win?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | There won't be war if MK Party doesn't win elections
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Former president Jacob Zuma has lived all his adult life as a politician, fighting the injustices of colonialism and apartheid. That was achieved when all political parties were unbanned, leading to the release of all political prisoners from Robben Island and the dawn of democracy.
There is something we must understand and accept about all human beings. The need to be appreciated, recognised, and to feel that you have made your mark on the world stage before you leave this planet.
There were rumours that Zuma and his son, Duduzane, had built palatial homes in Dubai, so we never thought they would be back here. But we all know there is no place like home where you are known and appreciated. Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Duduzane know no other way of life except politics.
Many surveys and rumours claim that Zuma is here to make sure his new political party is declared a majority winner after the upcoming elections, failing which SA will come to a standstill as there will be violence never seen before in this country. That is very unlikely. Why would a person confident of his support resort to such tactics of violence?
People like to use fake stories to needlessly sensationalise national events. Zuma has a legacy to protect and all of us in our twilight years want to do good before we cross over to the other side. So, can we just forget about fake news and prepare ourselves for the battle ahead and let the best party win?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Don’t be deceived by empty words
READER LETTER | Re-evaluation of objectives can save SA from ruin
READER LETTER | Hlophe, Busi's link with Zuma costly
READER LETTER | Cadre deployment works perfectly if done correctly
READER LETTER | Key questions on funding of parties
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos