LISTEN | Electoral Court dismisses ANC case seeking deregistration of MK party
The court found the ANC’s contention that the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) broke the law by allowing the MK party to supplement its already rejected application 'holds no water'
The ANC has lost its case in the Electoral Court seeking the deregistration of the newly launched MK party.
The court on Tuesday dismissed its case, saying the governing party has not made a case why the Jacob Zuma-led party must be deregistered.
It found the ANC’s contention that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) broke the law by allowing the MK party to supplement its already rejected application “holds no water”.
There is no law suggesting the IEC is prohibited from allowing political parties to supplement applications even if they were initially rejected.
The court found other parties had previously supplemented their applications.
The ANC is on Tuesday expected to react to the judgment and announce its way forward.
The party will on Wednesday begin the second part of its opposition against the registration of the MK party, in which it argues that the logos used by the party belong to the ANC.
