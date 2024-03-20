×

Letters

READER LETTER | US smart for refusing to be used by DA

20 March 2024 - 09:10
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

It's a known fact that  DA leader John Steenhuisen is both inexperienced and uneducated. But he is smart enough to use the clueless black faces in the "moonshot pact conspiracy" to ascend to the seat of power at the Union Buildings.

It was through ignorance that he and his party invited their political masters, the US, to organise other European countries to come and monitor the May 29 general elections. No politician or political party has the right to interfere with the electoral process, it's the IEC's job.

Their action stinks of racism, they only trust white people and use black people in the DA as fodder. Their invitation to the US was a disguised call for the US to invade the country and put it under western influence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was right when he said  the DA is trying to mortgage our democracy to the US. The DA needs the US in their quest for Western Cape independence.

The US acted smart when they refused to be used by the DA, something that would have jeopardised their relationship with SA. They declared that SA is a sovereign democracy that runs its own electoral processes and that the IEC has an " excellent reputation".

Poor Steenhuisen was left with an egg on his face.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

