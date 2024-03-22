×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma wants to destroy SA just to save his skin

22 March 2024 - 15:55
Former South African president Jacob Zuma.
Former South African president Jacob Zuma.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

Jacob Zuma and his crooked friends have orchestrated another grand master plan to make this country ungovernable.

His obsession with President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone too far so that he is even prepared to destroy this country to save his own skin. The party’s name says it all. Why not Zupta party?

His sick idea is to steal all the ANC supporters and clone it. He will then become the president and all his criminal charges disappear into thin air. Reality is that he failed this country and its citizens as president, now wants everyone to forgive and forget.

Lefty Zondi, Khutsong

READER LETTER | NGOs disturb Motsoaledi’s work on illegal immigration

SA is alive with opportunities, and sadly some NGOs are hellbent on frustrating the home affairs’ quest to activate the much-talked about Zimbabwe ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | US smart for refusing to be used by DA

It's a known fact that DA leader John Steenhuisen is both inexperienced and uneducated. But he is smart enough to use the clueless black faces in the ...
Opinion
3 days ago

READER LETTER | Multi-party decision-making fair

One party decisions don't make a democratic decision. Multiplicity is needed in a democracy. Majority of nos and votes don't make the decisions taken ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court