Jacob Zuma and his crooked friends have orchestrated another grand master plan to make this country ungovernable.
His obsession with President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone too far so that he is even prepared to destroy this country to save his own skin. The party’s name says it all. Why not Zupta party?
His sick idea is to steal all the ANC supporters and clone it. He will then become the president and all his criminal charges disappear into thin air. Reality is that he failed this country and its citizens as president, now wants everyone to forgive and forget.
Lefty Zondi, Khutsong
READER LETTER | Zuma wants to destroy SA just to save his skin
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE
