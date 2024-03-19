Tribunal proceedings against Maumela postponed

The tribunal proceedings into an alleged gross incompetence and misconduct against Pretoria high court judge Tshifhiwa Maumela have been postponed after he fell sick.
The proceedings were meant to continue on Tuesday morning, but got delayed for more than an hour when it emerged that Maumela will not be available. The matter will sit again on May 27.
Maumela was admitted in hospital, according to his legal representative Adv Ghandi Badela.
"Indeed we were intending to proceed but circumstances beyond our control has led us to take a different path," he said.
On Monday, the tribunal heard evidence from Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, who lodged a complaint against Maumela for alleged failure to deliver judgments timeously between 2012 and 2020.
Mlambo testified against Maumela and said that Maumela was never meant to preside over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial but defied his seniors' instructions.
"He was never supposed to hear the trial. He demonstrated to me, as head of the court, that he was prone to being incompetent. That’s why I say he continues to make himself guilty of gross incompetence. He was told not to hear that trial and once it was ready, he should tell us,” Mlambo said on Monday.
The inquiry was set to hear testimony from Maumela later this week.
