The SABC, as a public national broadcaster, please interview all political parties without fear, favour or partiality.
That is the work of a broadcaster to give the audience information, and it is not for the SABC to decide who to bring forth. We have a unique and wonderful democracy that we are watching being taken away as a result of copying African undemocratic habits that are very dangerous to our existence.
Lindi Zantsi, e -mail
READER LETTER | Public broadcaster SABC must be fair to all parties
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ Financial Mail
