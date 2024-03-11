×

Letters

READER LETTER | Public broadcaster SABC must be fair to all parties

11 March 2024 - 13:30
South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) offices at Auckland Park in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ Financial Mail

The SABC, as a public national broadcaster, please interview all political parties without fear, favour or partiality.

That is the work of a broadcaster to give the audience information, and it is not for the SABC to decide who to bring forth. We have a unique and wonderful democracy that we are watching being taken away as a result of copying African undemocratic habits that are very dangerous to our existence.

Lindi Zantsi, e -mail

