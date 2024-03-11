×

Letters

READER LETTER | Army must help Joburg reclaim hijacked buildings

11 March 2024 - 13:25
A dilapidated Vannin Court building , is one of many buildings Hijacked in the Johannesburg CBD.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

In Joburg there are hijacked buildings. The hijackers charge people living in the buildings rent and then keep the money.

They do not pay for municipal services such as refuse and sewage removal. Government must consider using the army in re-claiming hijacked buildings. If the municipality owns such a building, it could ensure that whatever work is necessary for the property to meet all health, fire and other safety standards, is done.

Soldiers could ensure the safety of tenants and workers. Once the building meets the standards, the municipality could collect rent from the tenants, with soldiers protecting all people involved in this legal rent collection.

Anonymous, email

Ghanaians protesting about their laws in SA is not right. I'm sure they think SA is the headquarters of laws and they will be easily heard.
