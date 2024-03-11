In Joburg there are hijacked buildings. The hijackers charge people living in the buildings rent and then keep the money.
They do not pay for municipal services such as refuse and sewage removal. Government must consider using the army in re-claiming hijacked buildings. If the municipality owns such a building, it could ensure that whatever work is necessary for the property to meet all health, fire and other safety standards, is done.
Soldiers could ensure the safety of tenants and workers. Once the building meets the standards, the municipality could collect rent from the tenants, with soldiers protecting all people involved in this legal rent collection.
Anonymous, email
READER LETTER | Army must help Joburg reclaim hijacked buildings
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
