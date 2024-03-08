Ghanaians protesting about their laws in SA is not right. I'm sure they think SA is the headquarters of laws and they will be easily heard.
Former president Jacob Zuma correctly declared that foreigners may not organise protests in our country, and he was right. Why they stay in SA and do not travel to fight for their rights leaves much to be desired.
The only thing home affairs should do when they protest is to go and check their status to be in SA and you will be shocked to find undocumented foreigners freely protesting for the affairs of their countries in SA.
Lindi Zantsi, email
READER LETTER | Protesting in foreign country is wrong
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
