The pulpit is consecrated to God, therefore, it is regarded as holy. It is hallowed, set apart to the worship of God, and nothing else (Exodus 3:5) and (Leviticus 19:2).
Therefore, it is the duty of every pastor, priest and bishop to protect it from politicians. These guys don’t fear God. They are habitual liars, thieves, adulterers and mockers of the Word of God.
They are immersed in corruption and the looting of state coffers. They are not to be allowed to use the house of God for campaigning or electioneering. Bishops, irrespective of your political affiliation, please refrain from using the pulpit to attack rivals.
In this climate of hopelessness, people rush to church to hear and receive the message of hope and not the Phala Phala nonsense. These so-called “men of God” need to be reminded what the Bible says: as a soldier of Christ, you are not to get involved in civilian matters, because that will notbe pleasing to your commanding officer, Jesus Christ.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Protect the pulpit from politicians
