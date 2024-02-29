×

READER LETTER | Police look for soft targets

29 February 2024 - 11:33
A 15 year old child who was wrongly arrested by Hilbrow police in Johannesburg .
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

It is a natural instinct to defend yourself and your kin. So, it is not surprising to hear Gauteng police spokesperson, Col DimakatsoNevhuhulwi, say police acted “reasonably ” in the arrest of the Hillbrow teenager.

She goes further to quote section 41 of the Immigration Act to support her stance. She said a group of female officers demanded to search the teenager. I wonder how many officers comprised the “group”?

I would not be surprised if five or more officers descended on the teenager like a pack of wolves. If the officers acted within “reasonable” bounds, is it asking too much to suggest that they should have asked the teenager whether there was someone they could phone who could vouch for her citizenship?

Have you ever wondered how many white-skinned teenagers or adults walk around but escape the tentacles of section 41 because of the colour of their skin? No, the officers decided to bundle her into a police van because black lives do not matter much.

I know there are good, brave and courageous men and women in blue. But, of late, many shy away from hotspots of crime. Our men and women in blue are generally looking for soft targets to earn their salaries. I am inclined to concur with the SA Human Rights Commission in its concern about the application of the law in this case. I just hope the poor teenager will receive counseling.

Anonymous, email

Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
