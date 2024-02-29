The former late president, Nelson Mandela, said “it looks impossible till it’s done”.
When the new year starts, we always have high hopes, fresh ideas, new energy and batteries fully recharged and ready to conquer the world. Talking is always a good endeavor, but springing into action is something else.
The second month of the year ends today and we are entering the third one. Now the question is, how far are we with our resolutions? Are they on track? Are they feasible? Whatever or whichever your answer is, it’s time to take stock, be resolute and do some introspection.
This year gives us an opportunity to do things right. We can only get things right by sticking to our master plans. Break your intended ideas into short and long-term goals.
Our environment and type of friends we have are big factors and are influential in our decision-making.
It’s never too late to check if we are still on track and re-evaluate. What’s working: pat yourself on the back. What’s not working: drop it like a hot potato. Wishing everyone a good, healthy,incident-free and productive year.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | It’s time to re-evaluate your 2024 goals
Image: 123F
The former late president, Nelson Mandela, said “it looks impossible till it’s done”.
When the new year starts, we always have high hopes, fresh ideas, new energy and batteries fully recharged and ready to conquer the world. Talking is always a good endeavor, but springing into action is something else.
The second month of the year ends today and we are entering the third one. Now the question is, how far are we with our resolutions? Are they on track? Are they feasible? Whatever or whichever your answer is, it’s time to take stock, be resolute and do some introspection.
This year gives us an opportunity to do things right. We can only get things right by sticking to our master plans. Break your intended ideas into short and long-term goals.
Our environment and type of friends we have are big factors and are influential in our decision-making.
It’s never too late to check if we are still on track and re-evaluate. What’s working: pat yourself on the back. What’s not working: drop it like a hot potato. Wishing everyone a good, healthy,incident-free and productive year.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Police look for soft targets
READER LETTER | Opposition parties no alternative to ANC at present
READER LETTER | Hold lotteries to help Eskom raise money
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos