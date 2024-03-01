×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Banyana ready for Paris games

01 March 2024 - 13:00
Jermaine Seoposenwe of South Africa during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Qualifier match between South Africa and Tanzania at Mbombela Stadium on February 27, 2024 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Jermaine Seoposenwe of South Africa during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Qualifier match between South Africa and Tanzania at Mbombela Stadium on February 27, 2024 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze

Banyana Banyana continue to uphold their standard as a competent national team from whom we can draw pride, as they now stand on the verge of qualifying for the Olympics.

Banyana beat Tanzania 4-0 on aggregate this week to book themselves a place in the final spot to qualify for the Paris Games. They take on Nigeria over two legs in April, and should they win the tie, they will be off to the Olympics in the winter.

So dependable have Banyana become that nobody expected anything but progression when they hosted Tanzania at Mbombela Stadium this week. In fact, last week’s assured 3-0 win in Dar es Salam set the tone for our national team, enabling them to complete the job with ease.

Qualifying for the Games will be a cherry on top for Banyana, who in the past few years have achieved remarkable feats such as winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, and qualifying for two World Cups (2019 and 2023).

But as they stand on the verge of a third Olympics appearance, there are reports that all is not well at Safa House, with Safa technical director Walter Steenbok allegedly at war with head of women’s football Romaney Pinnock.

If this is true, it would be so unfortunate given that not so long ago, we were all lauding Safa for being in the news for the right reasons after Bafana Bafana’s exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations, from where they returned with a bronze medal.

For once, matters on the field have dominated headlines, and Banyana typically ensured the trend continued this week. Even more commendably, they produced yet another centurion in Jermaine Seoposenwe, who became the ninth Banyana player to reach 100 caps in the match against Tanzania.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will, of course, prove to be a huge stumbling block in our girls’ quest to book a ticket to Paris, but as they have proven before, it’s not an insurmountable task.

We trust Desiree Ellis’s team to lead SA to the promised land when the two-legged clash takes place on April 1 and 9. We call on Safa to ensure that office squabbles and irrelevant off-the-field matters do not overshadow the task at hand.

Ellis prays injured Banyana stars will be available for Nigeria showdown

The long-standing multidimensional rivalry between SA and Nigeria will be reignited once again as Banyana Banyana and the Super Falcons will face off ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ellis wary despite Olympics victory

Despite winning 3-0 in the first leg away on Friday, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has emphasised that they’re not home and dry yet in the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics after thrashing Tanzania 3-0

Banyana Banyana will go to the second leg of their third round 2024 Olympic qualification with a healthy lead over Tanzania.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court