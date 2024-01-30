With its approach on Gaza, SA has positioned itself on the right side of history, taking the moral high ground.
It sided with the oppressed, with the weak and with the vulnerable, regardless of whether it may cause inconvenience to the positions taken by powerful countries including the US.
Given SA’s own history, it has a legitimate standing and, in fact, a moral obligation to act. Critics have been proven wrong. SA presented a strong case and the outcome will reverberate through the corridors of power for a long time. It improved SA’s standing on the world stage.
Antony Blinken, US secretary of State, has already said that SA’s position will not have a negative impact on SA-US relations. Regardless of whether there might have been some political expediency in SA’s approach, the outcome is exemplary. It exposed hypocrisy and double standards. Above all, it alleviates the plight of the people of Gaza.
On home turf, it strengthened its position in respect of the upcoming election in SA. Yes, SA has its own internal challenges, but that does not disqualify it to take a principled stand on gross violations of the rule of law and human rights. If a country must be unblemished in order to take a stand, it disqualifies all countries. Israel and its enablers will face tough international scrutiny in the weeks and months ahead.
Dawie Jacobs, Waterkloof Marina, Pretoria
READER LETTER | SA's strong case for Gaza was exemplary
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/ REUTERS
