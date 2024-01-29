I don't condone the killings of innocent civilians on both sides, but I hate impartiality and hypocrisy. I must state that the group that went to the ICJ represented the ANC government and not all South Africans.
When the ANC government was criticised for failing to support UN resolutions condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine, the argument was made that it was more important to stay in contact with both sides so that peace talks could be encouraged, than to condemn one side for its failure to adhere to international law.
After Hamas’ unprovoked massacre of unsuspecting Israeli civilians on October 7 last year, instead of taking the same stance it undertook in the Russian/Ukraine conflict, the ANC government chose a side, they chose Hamas. Only Hamas received our government’s sympathy and condolences.
The truth is the ANC government has no guiding foreign policy. It has countries and “leaders” that it likes, and those it loathes. When it came to Israel, it took an openly confrontational approach.
READER LETTER | ANC government Full of Hypocrisy
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
I don't condone the killings of innocent civilians on both sides, but I hate impartiality and hypocrisy. I must state that the group that went to the ICJ represented the ANC government and not all South Africans.
When the ANC government was criticised for failing to support UN resolutions condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine, the argument was made that it was more important to stay in contact with both sides so that peace talks could be encouraged, than to condemn one side for its failure to adhere to international law.
After Hamas’ unprovoked massacre of unsuspecting Israeli civilians on October 7 last year, instead of taking the same stance it undertook in the Russian/Ukraine conflict, the ANC government chose a side, they chose Hamas. Only Hamas received our government’s sympathy and condolences.
The truth is the ANC government has no guiding foreign policy. It has countries and “leaders” that it likes, and those it loathes. When it came to Israel, it took an openly confrontational approach.
READER LETTER | ANC desperate to cling on to power at any cost
Instead of encouraging dialogue and exploring the common ground, the ANC government withdrew its diplomats from Israel, passed a parliamentary resolution to expel Israel’s ambassador’ and took Israel to the ICJ for “genocide”.
Even in its hurried statement on October 7 last year, the government ignored Hamas’ terror attack that had taken place on that day.
It is obvious that this government loathes Israel, but it tolerates Sudanese warlords such as Al Bashir and Gen Mohamed Dagalo and Russia. The ANC government has abandoned its “non-aligned” position and shifted decisively from the democratic to the authoritarian camp.
Our president even failed to reach out to the families of the two SA massacred in the Hamas genocide, and he also failed to act on the two SA kidnapped by Hamas. That’s betrayal of the highest order.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
MK Party led by 'dodgy characters' won't harm ANC in KZN: Bheki Mtolo
READER LETTER | ANC on the brink of collapse
‘He will be disciplined later’: Mantashe on Zuma’s possible ANC expulsion
READER LETTER | ANC desperate to cling on to power at any cost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos