A GroundUp report indicates the Gauteng department of Social Development offered grants of R114 million to two organisations: Daracorp and Beauty Hub Academy.
It stated that the implicated senior department officials were suspended. The fish rots from the head so says the adage.
The key role of department of social development at provincial level is clearly outlined in the constitution. However, how the department ends up funding the Beauty Hub Academy with taxpayers' money is anybody's guess. The Turkish proverb says: “When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn't become a king. The palace becomes a circus.”
The current MEC of Department Social Development Mbali Hlophe previously headed the sports arts, culture and recreation department in Gauteng. The creative sector welcomed her with excitement when she was appointed by then premier David Makhura.
Unfortunately, during her tenure, the arts sector never prospered. Hlophe was embroiled in scandalous allegations of corruption. The department is known for historically awarding tenders amounting to millions to fund beach parties and other ineffective events.
So, it's not surprising that Hlophe's current department awarded millions of our taxes to Beauty Hub Academy. How could it be that to this day the new sheriff in town, premier Panyaza Lesufi, is a one-eyed owl on the matter? — Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Is department misusing funds?
Image: Facebook
A GroundUp report indicates the Gauteng department of Social Development offered grants of R114 million to two organisations: Daracorp and Beauty Hub Academy.
It stated that the implicated senior department officials were suspended. The fish rots from the head so says the adage.
The key role of department of social development at provincial level is clearly outlined in the constitution. However, how the department ends up funding the Beauty Hub Academy with taxpayers' money is anybody's guess. The Turkish proverb says: “When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn't become a king. The palace becomes a circus.”
The current MEC of Department Social Development Mbali Hlophe previously headed the sports arts, culture and recreation department in Gauteng. The creative sector welcomed her with excitement when she was appointed by then premier David Makhura.
Unfortunately, during her tenure, the arts sector never prospered. Hlophe was embroiled in scandalous allegations of corruption. The department is known for historically awarding tenders amounting to millions to fund beach parties and other ineffective events.
So, it's not surprising that Hlophe's current department awarded millions of our taxes to Beauty Hub Academy. How could it be that to this day the new sheriff in town, premier Panyaza Lesufi, is a one-eyed owl on the matter? — Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Heavy rains expose government laxity
READER LETTER | Nzimande's NSFAS plan will force students to take their studies seriously
READER LETTER | ANC government Full of Hypocrisy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos