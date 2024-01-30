Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu – the oldest active local boxer who holds the SA junior bantamweight title – has encouraged young fighters to make hay while the sun shines and also emphasised the significance of discipline.
Mahlangu – who made history in July 2022 by winning the SA title at the age of 42 after knocking out 31-year-old defending champion Ayabonga Sonjica in the sixth round – was reacting to the excellent achievement by Jackson “M3” Chauke.
Mahlangu from Boipatong turns 45 on July 10. Mahlangu and Chauke were teammates in the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation team that went to the Commonwealth Games in 2004.
Chauke from Tembisa upset the applecart by outclassing 29-year-old Kaisy Khamedi over 12 rounds to win the IBO flyweight title in London on Saturday.
The message Mahlangu conveyed yesterday to young fighters, including his son, professional boxer Bheki Maitse, was: “They must respect themselves and their craft, which is all about discipline because without discipline they are going nowhere in life. They must avoid things that will end their careers even before they begin, that is alcohol and drug abuse.
“Look at Jackson today; he is the oldest world champion in Mzansi right now; if it was not for discipline and patience he would have long fallen by the wayside.”
Mahlangu said Jackson, who won a silver medal in Athens, was naughty like any other boy growing up in the township during their time as amateur fighters.
“Someone instilled discipline and ever since he changed for the better; today he is a world champion. I am happy. for him,” said Mahlangu who has chalked up 26 wins in 36 fights.
When contacted for a comment after his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday, Chauke said: “I feel happy and excited to see what the international future of boxing has got for me.”
'Discipline cardinal to succeed in boxing'
Mahlangu reacts to Chauke's excellent achievement
