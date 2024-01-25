The ANC is so desperate to hold on to power that they went as far as to resuscitate Zandile Gumede, who’s on step aside, to help with the party’s 2024 elections campaign.
It’s true that desperate times call for desperate measures. How can they renege on their decision to ask her to step aside, this paves the way for Ace Magashule and Carl Niehaus to attack and expose the ANC for their double standards. This is not surprising because the ANC is desperate and they want to hold on to power by hook or by crook.
Mnguni VL, Mamelodi
READER LETTER | ANC desperate to cling on to power at any cost
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE.
The ANC is so desperate to hold on to power that they went as far as to resuscitate Zandile Gumede, who’s on step aside, to help with the party’s 2024 elections campaign.
It’s true that desperate times call for desperate measures. How can they renege on their decision to ask her to step aside, this paves the way for Ace Magashule and Carl Niehaus to attack and expose the ANC for their double standards. This is not surprising because the ANC is desperate and they want to hold on to power by hook or by crook.
Mnguni VL, Mamelodi
READER LETTER | Dr Beale a meticulous paediatrician
READER LETTER | Politicians survive on nothing else but deception
READER LETTER | Heavy rains expose government laxity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos