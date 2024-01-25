×

Letters

READER LETTER | ANC desperate to cling on to power at any cost

25 January 2024 - 10:40
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE.

The ANC is so desperate to hold on to power that they went as far as to resuscitate Zandile Gumede, who’s on step aside, to help with the party’s 2024 elections campaign.

It’s true that desperate times call for desperate measures. How can they renege on their decision to ask her to step aside, this paves the way for Ace Magashule and Carl Niehaus to attack and expose the ANC for their double standards. This is not surprising because the ANC is desperate and they want to hold on to power by hook or by crook.

Mnguni VL, Mamelodi

