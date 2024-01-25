Anyone with some semblance of intelligence should over almost thirty years have come to the realisation that politics survives on nothing else but lies and empty promises.
READER LETTER | Politicians survive on nothing else but deception
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo
Anyone with some semblance of intelligence should over almost thirty years have come to the realisation that politics survives on nothing else but lies and empty promises.
Lies come in different shapes and shades depending on who the best liar is, who has the ability to hypnotise crowds and communities and cajole them into believing every word they utter.
A liar is someone with the gift of the gab; with totally fascinating lies that defy any sensible thinking, deceiving even those who are believed to be so-called intellectuals.
From this week onwards, the newspapers will be bombarded with all kinds of lies from all those who believe that democracy means that all and sundry are allowed to try their luck at governing the country.
Very fascinating indeed. I don’t want to miss any of these manifestos, some of which are thoroughly laughable, many similar in many ways. It seems quite possible that by the time we go to the polls, the few voters participating will be spoilt for choice considering the number of political parties vying to be elected into government. Democracy is indeed alive.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
