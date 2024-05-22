SOWETAN | SA players must know when it's over

Do SA footballers know when the time has come to end their careers? We ask this question because confusion seems abound regarding Itumeleng Khune’s future at Kaizer Chiefs.
At the weekend, the club paid tribute to him, honouring him for a 25-year career at Amakhosi in what looked like a farewell. In the match against Polokwane City, Khune was presented with two signed jerseys and was given a guard of honour by both sides before kick-off.
He got a standing ovation from fans when he was introduced into the game with about 20 minutes to go, with the small crowd concluding they may be seeing him for the last time in action. But in the post-match interviews, Khune painted a different story, stating “this is not a goodbye, I still have many years to offer”.
This was strange given that at the beginning of this season, Chiefs made it clear that the veteran goalkeeper was getting his last contract as a player. That contract expires at the end of next month.
Now it appears Khune and Chiefs are not on the same page. Chiefs of course cannot force him to retire. But when his last contract was signed, what was the agreement?
The keeper isn’t the only player who finds himself in this predicament. Two years ago, Happy Jele left Orlando Pirates after more than a decade’s service, saying he would continue playing after the club offered that he be retained in some capacity in the set-up.
He opted to go to Royal AM and his career was never the same there, plagued by injuries. Even World Cup 2010 hero Siphiwe Tshabalala didn’t officially announce his retirement.
Why are SA players never ready for the inevitable end of their careers? This is a mystery because elsewhere in the world, the trend is not the same. Yesterday, Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos announced he was going to retire after representing Germany in Euro 2024 next month.
His last club match will be next Saturday’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. Fans will go there with one thing in mind: to give him a fitting send-off.
Chiefs fans thought they had done the same with Khune at the weekend, only to hear something else in the end. Our footballers must embrace the reality that even if you postpone it, that retirement day will still arrive.
SOWETAN | SA players must know when it's over
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Do SA footballers know when the time has come to end their careers? We ask this question because confusion seems abound regarding Itumeleng Khune’s future at Kaizer Chiefs.
At the weekend, the club paid tribute to him, honouring him for a 25-year career at Amakhosi in what looked like a farewell. In the match against Polokwane City, Khune was presented with two signed jerseys and was given a guard of honour by both sides before kick-off.
He got a standing ovation from fans when he was introduced into the game with about 20 minutes to go, with the small crowd concluding they may be seeing him for the last time in action. But in the post-match interviews, Khune painted a different story, stating “this is not a goodbye, I still have many years to offer”.
This was strange given that at the beginning of this season, Chiefs made it clear that the veteran goalkeeper was getting his last contract as a player. That contract expires at the end of next month.
Now it appears Khune and Chiefs are not on the same page. Chiefs of course cannot force him to retire. But when his last contract was signed, what was the agreement?
The keeper isn’t the only player who finds himself in this predicament. Two years ago, Happy Jele left Orlando Pirates after more than a decade’s service, saying he would continue playing after the club offered that he be retained in some capacity in the set-up.
He opted to go to Royal AM and his career was never the same there, plagued by injuries. Even World Cup 2010 hero Siphiwe Tshabalala didn’t officially announce his retirement.
Why are SA players never ready for the inevitable end of their careers? This is a mystery because elsewhere in the world, the trend is not the same. Yesterday, Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos announced he was going to retire after representing Germany in Euro 2024 next month.
His last club match will be next Saturday’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. Fans will go there with one thing in mind: to give him a fitting send-off.
Chiefs fans thought they had done the same with Khune at the weekend, only to hear something else in the end. Our footballers must embrace the reality that even if you postpone it, that retirement day will still arrive.
SOWETAN | SA move on Gaza significant
SOWETAN | Football coaches need union
SOWETAN | ConCourt upholds rule of law
MSINGATHI SIPUKA | Political parties need policy changes to escape stagnation of economy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos