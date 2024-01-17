The IEC will soon announce the date for national and provincial elections, and that has churned a contest of selfish friendships in political parties.
This is happening because those who claim to lead those parties are in it for their stomachs and not their members. Unholy coalitions are formed all over the political spectrum because the electoral system in this country gives power to political leaders rather than the voters.
Opening a political party is now a lucrative business option in SA. Since the infiltration of reactionary liquidators, the PAC has been reduced to just another organisation, and its aims, objectives and principles have been compromised because people want to be in parliament at any cost.
Mzwanele Nyontso, Sbusiso Xaba, Jackie Seroke and Apa Pooe have turned the party into their money cow, which they milk through parliamentary and constituency funds.
We are now in coalitions with the FF+, DA and ACDP in Gqeberha just to kick the ANC out. When did the ANC become our primary opponent? Our mortal opponents are the masters of imperialism and settler colonialism and not puppets like the ANC and other liberal organisations.
We saw Nyontso and Apa running behind Malema and Zuma as if those two are pushing the revolutionary agenda of the dispossessed indigenous African majority. Malema once said the PAC is a dead carcass and Zuma said the PAC is out of touch with reality, so how do we form relations with those chartist?
Anyone who deviates from the PAC’s basic documents – the Africanist Manifesto, Code of Conduct and Constitution – is a sell-out of the peoples’ revolution. Genuine PAC members know that 1994 gave us nothing except a fake freedom, hence we will not vote. No Land No Vote.
Mapo Phaahle wa Mokoena, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Politics is now a lucrative business
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo
The IEC will soon announce the date for national and provincial elections, and that has churned a contest of selfish friendships in political parties.
This is happening because those who claim to lead those parties are in it for their stomachs and not their members. Unholy coalitions are formed all over the political spectrum because the electoral system in this country gives power to political leaders rather than the voters.
Opening a political party is now a lucrative business option in SA. Since the infiltration of reactionary liquidators, the PAC has been reduced to just another organisation, and its aims, objectives and principles have been compromised because people want to be in parliament at any cost.
Mzwanele Nyontso, Sbusiso Xaba, Jackie Seroke and Apa Pooe have turned the party into their money cow, which they milk through parliamentary and constituency funds.
We are now in coalitions with the FF+, DA and ACDP in Gqeberha just to kick the ANC out. When did the ANC become our primary opponent? Our mortal opponents are the masters of imperialism and settler colonialism and not puppets like the ANC and other liberal organisations.
We saw Nyontso and Apa running behind Malema and Zuma as if those two are pushing the revolutionary agenda of the dispossessed indigenous African majority. Malema once said the PAC is a dead carcass and Zuma said the PAC is out of touch with reality, so how do we form relations with those chartist?
Anyone who deviates from the PAC’s basic documents – the Africanist Manifesto, Code of Conduct and Constitution – is a sell-out of the peoples’ revolution. Genuine PAC members know that 1994 gave us nothing except a fake freedom, hence we will not vote. No Land No Vote.
Mapo Phaahle wa Mokoena, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Every child must receive education they deserve
READER LETTER | Substance abuse detroys careers,future and families
READER LETTER | We don’t need to know so much about other people
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos