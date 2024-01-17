The Gaza conflict has already rearranged the international political landscape. Regardless of whether SA’s application at the International Court of Justice in The Hague is successful or not, the world is already divided into two camps around this issue.
There are huge divisions among the populations inside the borders of the US, Europe and numerous other countries. In SA itself the application led to huge divisions, broadly on the lines that existed before 1994.
Whether this was planned or not, the ANC will gain at the ballot box. America not only lost stature and influence in the Middle East, but also in other blocs due to its unreserved support and arms supply to Israel. In Israel itself and among the international Jewish community, voices are going up against the approach of Netanyahu government.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Gaza conflict repositions international politics
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
The Gaza conflict has already rearranged the international political landscape. Regardless of whether SA’s application at the International Court of Justice in The Hague is successful or not, the world is already divided into two camps around this issue.
There are huge divisions among the populations inside the borders of the US, Europe and numerous other countries. In SA itself the application led to huge divisions, broadly on the lines that existed before 1994.
Whether this was planned or not, the ANC will gain at the ballot box. America not only lost stature and influence in the Middle East, but also in other blocs due to its unreserved support and arms supply to Israel. In Israel itself and among the international Jewish community, voices are going up against the approach of Netanyahu government.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Politics is now a lucrative business
READER LETTER | Every child must receive education they deserve
READER LETTER | Substance abuse detroys careers,future and families
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos