×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Around 20 killed in explosion at Thai firework factory, no survivors found

By Panarat Thepgumpanat and Juarawee Kittisilpa - 18 January 2024 - 12:15

Around 20 people were killed in Thailand in an explosion on Wednesday at a firework factory north of Bangkok, police said, as authorities inspected the site but were yet to find survivors.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place midafternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120km (74.56 miles) north of Bangkok, police said.

“We cannot tell whether all the workers were killed. The officials are entering the site to investigate. They have not found any survivors,” Provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep, told Reuters.

A preliminary investigation put the death toll at 20, according to a police statement, with many injured.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and urged a swift investigation.

“The prime minister ordered an inspection of the plant to see if it was operating legally and if the explosion was caused by negligence. The law must be enforced to the fullest extent because there are innocent deaths and injuries,” Srettha's office said.

Reuters

Yemen's Houthis threaten to hit US ships as more tankers steer clear

Yemen's Houthi movement will expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include US ships, an official from the Iran-allied group said on Monday, as ...
News
2 days ago

Joburg allocates R200m to fix Lilian Ngoyi street

The City of Johannesburg will spend almost R200m to fix Bree Street after it was partially damaged by a gas explosion from the underground pipes.
News
6 days ago

Painful Christmas for families of Boksburg explosion victims

It will be a painful and traumatic Christmas for the families of the victims of last year's tanker explosion in Boksburg as they commemorate the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

WATCH | South Africans share their messages of support ahead of Bafana Bafana's ...
WATCH | SowetanLIVE quizzes South Africans on Bafana Bafana's Afcon squad