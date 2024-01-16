One of the fastest way to self-destruction is alcohol abuse. I am testimony to this. It’s a pity that alcohol, drugs and substance abuse is still rampant in society, and we turn a blind eye.
When will people learn to understand that alcohol, drugs and substance abuse wreaks havoc in our lives and is never a solution to our everyday problems? It worsens your already dire, catastrophic and detrimental situation? Finding solace in drugs or alcohol is only a temporary measure. Your problems won’t go away as they will still be there waiting for you when you have sober up.
No amount of alcohol, drug abuse and any intoxication will wash away your problems. Social ills and challenges will always be there no matter what and will always need a sober mind to be defeated and absolutely dealt with.
Many families are dysfunctional, relationships have crumbled, dreams have been shattered, promising career prospects have died a slow death because of drug, alcohol and substance abuse.
The saddest part about alcohol is that it has no prize to be proud of. There’s nothing to show off that you are a heavy drinker. It will only leave you feeling useless, an idiot, miserable, broke and with useless anecdotes.
There’s nothing wrong with drinking only if it’s not excessive. Too much of something is a problem.
Our children have been reduced into walking skeletons because of drugs (especially nyaope) and alcohol abuse. A 15-year-old now looks like a madala who is 70 years old. I am talking from experience, there’s nothing good to be said about alcohol. It destroys careers, futures and families.
McDivett Khumbulani, Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Substance abuse detroys careers,future and families
Image: dolgachov / 123rf
One of the fastest way to self-destruction is alcohol abuse. I am testimony to this. It’s a pity that alcohol, drugs and substance abuse is still rampant in society, and we turn a blind eye.
When will people learn to understand that alcohol, drugs and substance abuse wreaks havoc in our lives and is never a solution to our everyday problems? It worsens your already dire, catastrophic and detrimental situation? Finding solace in drugs or alcohol is only a temporary measure. Your problems won’t go away as they will still be there waiting for you when you have sober up.
No amount of alcohol, drug abuse and any intoxication will wash away your problems. Social ills and challenges will always be there no matter what and will always need a sober mind to be defeated and absolutely dealt with.
Many families are dysfunctional, relationships have crumbled, dreams have been shattered, promising career prospects have died a slow death because of drug, alcohol and substance abuse.
The saddest part about alcohol is that it has no prize to be proud of. There’s nothing to show off that you are a heavy drinker. It will only leave you feeling useless, an idiot, miserable, broke and with useless anecdotes.
There’s nothing wrong with drinking only if it’s not excessive. Too much of something is a problem.
Our children have been reduced into walking skeletons because of drugs (especially nyaope) and alcohol abuse. A 15-year-old now looks like a madala who is 70 years old. I am talking from experience, there’s nothing good to be said about alcohol. It destroys careers, futures and families.
McDivett Khumbulani, Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
PODCAST | Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among PSL players, Mosimane tells BBK
ZOLEKA LISA |It will take integrated action to stop underage drinking
Poor children plied with booze, cellphones and shoes by paedophile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos