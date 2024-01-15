READER LETTER | Summers is expected to breathe new life into struggling retail giant Pick n Pay

The recycled CEO, Sean Summers, has gnashed his teeth as he gave us an inkling of good things to come at the limping Pick n Pay.
Summers has created what seems to be a fully functioning organisational chart, slotting in competent and experienced people and like heat seeking missiles, they will uncover the labyrinth of rotten retail practices that had been allowed to manifest over many years.
It really isn’t rocket science. Franchisees must refurbish their stores and be present in their stores at all times. Customer service and friendliness is a non-negotiable. Buyers who know how to negotiate must ensure effective pricing.
Overheads must be kept to a manageable minimum. Merchandising of products will be maintained at a superior level. Bakeries need to be reinvented to provide awesome products. Pick n Pay is now second only to Spar as the most expensive retailer in the country. This ranking is shameful, as some of us recall the Pick n Pay of yesteryear, setting the highest standards possible. I hope that Summers does the late Raymond Ackerman proud.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
