I might sound insensitive and uncaring but the truth needs to be told. People who have built their houses along the Jukskei River banks are always blaming the government for their decisions. In every government there are town planners who check areas that are suitable for human settlement.
But people tend to think they are clever when they see vacant land and just build their shacks there. When they encounter challenges they then blame the government. It is high time that people start to own up to their irresponsible actions.
I am not defending the government but just showing my concern. The government has provided RDP houses in areas that are safe for human settlement but the very same people who are owners of those houses rent them out and they go and occupy unsafe places. Government should just arrest everyone who has built a shack in an unsafe place.
All over SA there are so many informal settlements mainly occupied by foreign nationals. Lastly, to lawyers for human rights, much as you are always defending people, may you please make an awareness to them that some areas are not for human settlement. You always act when there are so called violations of human rights, more especially from the government’s side. You are also to blame for not acting against the people you are always defending.
We are paying tax so that the government can make improvements to lives of people who are in need, not people who have risked their lives by building shacks along the river banks. It is not government’s problem that your shacks are flooded.
Mosa Mothobi, email
READER LETTER | Jukskei residents deserve no pity
Image: Thulani Mbele
