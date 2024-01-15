×

Letters

READER LETTER | Restore Swallows back to its former glorious self

15 January 2024 - 09:40
Moroka Swallows logo.
Image: Facebook

It is with heavy heart to see what the present Swallows looks like. Before it was relegated, it was called Moroka Swallows Football Club. At that time, the supporters were encouraged to buy shares for crowdfunding to boost the coffers of the club

Supporters – including myself – bought shares, but to date the promised share certificates have not been issued to the supporters.

We expect Swallows (The Birds) to buy quality, young, passionate and dedicated players to restore the team to its former glory. If the management has financial constraints, why can’t they declare shares again to raise funds and issue share certificates? Swallows need competent, dedicated and ethical management.

Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Zone1Ga-Rankuwa

PSL fines Swallows R1m for no-show

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has punished Moroka Swallows for their no-show in two December league fixtures versus Mamelodi ...
Sport
5 days ago

Swallows boss David Mogashoa slams his players for demanding December salaries ahead of time

Moroka Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa has hit out at his players for demanding December salary payments ahead of the contractually agreed time.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Swallows official says all is well at the Birds after players’ salaries ‘were paid’

High-ranking Moroka Swallows official Sipho Xulu has confirmed things are back to normal at the Dube Birds after players boycotted training in the ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

