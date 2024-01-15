It is with heavy heart to see what the present Swallows looks like. Before it was relegated, it was called Moroka Swallows Football Club. At that time, the supporters were encouraged to buy shares for crowdfunding to boost the coffers of the club
Supporters – including myself – bought shares, but to date the promised share certificates have not been issued to the supporters.
We expect Swallows (The Birds) to buy quality, young, passionate and dedicated players to restore the team to its former glory. If the management has financial constraints, why can’t they declare shares again to raise funds and issue share certificates? Swallows need competent, dedicated and ethical management.
Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Zone1Ga-Rankuwa
READER LETTER | Restore Swallows back to its former glorious self
Image: Facebook
It is with heavy heart to see what the present Swallows looks like. Before it was relegated, it was called Moroka Swallows Football Club. At that time, the supporters were encouraged to buy shares for crowdfunding to boost the coffers of the club
Supporters – including myself – bought shares, but to date the promised share certificates have not been issued to the supporters.
We expect Swallows (The Birds) to buy quality, young, passionate and dedicated players to restore the team to its former glory. If the management has financial constraints, why can’t they declare shares again to raise funds and issue share certificates? Swallows need competent, dedicated and ethical management.
Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Zone1Ga-Rankuwa
PSL fines Swallows R1m for no-show
Swallows boss David Mogashoa slams his players for demanding December salaries ahead of time
Swallows official says all is well at the Birds after players’ salaries ‘were paid’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos