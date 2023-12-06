×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Let's fight GBV, create a better world for women, girls

06 December 2023 - 11:28
File photo.
File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The recent crime statistics have revealed the staggering number of rapes in Gauteng (2,096) in the past three months.

This paints a picture of the grim reality women face daily. Women in this province live in constant fear of being attacked in the communities where they live. They are not safe to jog or walk in the areas where they live.

The once familiar streets now feel menacing and the shadows seem to loom larger, concealing potential threats. The statistics also represent the shattered lives of women, the stolen innocence of young girls and the deep rooted fear that permeates our lives.

Every rape is a violation, a reminder of the vulnerability we face and a stark indictment of a society that has failed to protect its women. The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle they face. It is time to reflect on the progress made and also to acknowledge the immense challenges that lie ahead.

Crezane Bosch MPL, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for community safety

READER LETTER | South Africa can still right its wrongs

SA is awash with possibilities. A person can loot state funds and simplyget away with it
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Illegal connections part of Eskom's woes

While the power utility does its level best to keep the lights on, truth be told we contribute to its woes and we are part of the problem.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | We need real social media platforms

In an interesting ruling, US district judge Donald Molloy has blocked Montana’s attempt at banning TikTok while the matter is being challenged in ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct