In an interesting ruling, US district judge Donald Molloy has blocked Montana’s attempt at banning TikTok while the matter is being challenged in courts.
There are concerns that this restricts people’s rights including freedom of speech, but also China’s ability to use the information. There are, however, many ways for people to express their views on any topic, but this seems the silliest way behind Facebook.
What really needs to be banned is the bullying, outrageous conspiracy theories, misinformed views and the addictive nature of these sites that waste the lives of so many young people, as well as a number of older people’s who should be more sensible.
Could any court or even any deity change the unsocial media platforms we see into real social media platforms? I doubt it.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | We need real social media platforms
